Business people: Nov. 22, 2017

Nemours names center director

Nemours welcomed Diane Treadwell-Deering, MD, as Director of the Swank Autism Center at the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. In this role, Treadwell-Deering, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, will oversee the development of a comprehensive center of excellence for the evaluation and treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

A cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Treadwell-Deering earned her medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston. She served her general psychiatry residency as well as her fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston.

Treadwell-Deering is certified in psychiatry and child psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. She is a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Association for Behavior Analysis International. Treadwell-Deering actively publishes and presents. Her clinical and research interests include autism spectrum disorder, and the behavioral/cognitive aspects of some genetic disorders, including Fragile X syndrome.

The City of Newark names electric director

The City of Newark announced Bhadresh Patel accepted the role of Electric Director, succeeding Rick Vitelli, who retired in September. Patel is currently serving as acting director and will formally assume the role on Monday, November 20. He first joined the City of Newark last October as an electrical distribution engineer and deputy director.

Patel earned an associate’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Delaware Technical Community College and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Delaware.

Credit Union Association board member named

The Cooperative Credit Union Association (CCUA) named Meredith Jeffries-Snedeker, President/CEO, New Castle County Delaware Employees Federal Credit Union (NCCDEFCU), to the Board of Directors, to fill the open Delaware seat representing small credit unions.

Jeffries-Snedeker has over 29 years of experience in the credit union industry, having held management positions at Philadelphia Federal Credit Union as Vice President of Lending; Wilmington Newspaper Federal Credit Union as Assistant Manager; and as Operations Manager at NCCDEFCU prior to her current position. In the true cooperative spirit of credit unions, Jefferies-Snedeker mentors other Delaware credit unions, often assisting with reconciliations and loan reviews.

Kenny Family Foundation director honored

The Salvation Army Delaware Command recently recognized Heather Hook for her longtime civic service and philanthropic efforts at the organization’s Annual Civic Recognition Ceremony. Hook, who serves as Executive Director for The Kenny Family Foundation (KFF), partners with hundreds of local organizations in Delaware to help build a sustainable future for New Castle County.

Hook was awarded the “Doing the Most Good in Delaware” Civic Recognition award by Major Alma Cain of The Salvation Army Delaware during the Heartbeat of the Community Annual Dinner last month. The Kenny Family Foundation is a charitable organization created by the Kenny Family, owners and operators of ShopRites in Delaware, to help support community organizations in New Castle County. KFF is a partner of the Salvation Army.

Hook began working with the Kenny Family through community events in 2010 and became the Executive Director of foundation in 2012. Hook’s professional background includes work in human resources, sales development and training and operations.

Murray receives Order of the First State

Gov. John Carney presented the Order of the First State posthumously to Molly Murray, a longtime environmental reporter forThe News Journal, who passed away in July. The Murray family accepted the Order – an honor bestowed for meritorious service – at Woodburn, the Governor’s official residence.

Mountaire Farms chairman named to hall of fame

Mountaire Farms Inc. in Millsboro, Delaware, announced that Ronnie Cameron, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Mountaire Corporation, was inducted into the North Carolina Poultry Federation’s Hall of Fame on November 14, in Raleigh, NC.

Cameron has been with the company since 1968, taking control of operations in 1972 at the age of 27, moving up to become the President in 1973, and eventually becoming Chairman of the Board in 1978.

Beebe Healthcare welcomes physician

Beebe Healthcare welcomed Adam Brownstein, MD, Board Certified Family Medicine Physician, who will join Beebe Medical Group, effective January 1, 2018.

Brownstein received his medical degree from Pennsylvania State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and completed his residency at Pennsylvania State Family Practice Residency. Practicing family medicine in southern Delaware for more than 15 years,

He hasa particular interest in child and adolescent medicine. He was recently named one of Delaware’s Top Doctors by Delaware Magazine.

Chinese American Hotel Owners Association honors Seidel

The Officers of the Chinese American Hotel Owners Association recognized Ben Seidel, CEO,Real Hospitality Group,with the Outstanding Hotel Award, which honors individuals in that not only excel in the field of hospitality but work towards building better communities.

Patterson-Schwartz welcomes agent

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate welcomed Brooke Kelly to the Greenville office as a sales associate.

