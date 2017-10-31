New Jersey health care executive charged with indecent exposure incidents in Newark

A New Jersey healthcare executive has been charged in connection with indecent exposure incidents in the Newark area.

Newark and University of Delaware Police last week arrested Gerald Picerno 57, of Morristown, NJ.

Newark Police reported that on September 15, a 20-year-old female UD student reported that an unknown person moved a chair from the front porch to the side of the house, then knocked on a side door. She found a lewd and threatening note on the chair.

On September 16th, Newark Police were called after two other incidents that involved a naked man.

University of Delaware Police investigated an indecent exposure incident that occurred Oct. 15thnear the Roselle Center for the Arts on the University’s Newark campus.

Newark Police were able to recover fingerprints from the letter left at the scene of the South Chapel Street incident.

Using an image from the university’s system of surveillance cameras, Newark and UD investigators further identified the man as Picerno. He surrendered at Newark Police headquarters last week. He has no affiliation with the University of Delaware.

Picerno was charged with three counts of lewdness, five counts of indecent exposure, two counts of third-degree trespass and one count of harassment.

Picerno was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he received $5,500 unsecured bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the university or city.

Picerno is a veteran of the healthcare industry and served as president and chief financial officer of the Barnabas Health a multi-hospital operator in northern New Jersey.

Picerno was listed as overseeing the operations of the organization including financial performance, strategic development, and operations.

He held other executive posts with health care systems in Colorado, Georgia, Florida, and California.