Contractor builds support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EMCOR/Poole and Kent Corp. announced its employees, along with those of its clients Bayhealth, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, the entire project workforce, and others, donned EMCOR Pink Hard Hats.

Theyassembled to form EMCOR’s signature giant human Pink Hard Hat Ribbon – in a call to action for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and EMCOR’s 9th Annual “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign”. The event was held at Bayhealth’s new Sussex Campus construction site in Milford.

Adam Snavely, CEO, Poole and Kent Corp., presented a Pink Hard Hat event plaque to Deborah Watson, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Bayhealth, who spoke about the importance of the hospital’s work in the area of breast cancer screening.

Adam Snavely also presented an event plaque to Frank Palmer, executive vice president of The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, who spoke in support of breast cancer awareness.

“This is EMCOR’s 9th consecutive year of spearheading the national Pink Hard Hat initiative. Over the years people have come forward to say they believe this unique way of raising awareness of the importance of breast cancer awareness and screening has had a positive impact on their own lives or that of a loved one,” stated Snavely, CEO, Poole and Kent, Corp. “Many of our employees wear hard hats on a daily basis for personal protection, and we’re proud of their commitment to wear an EMCOR/Poole and Kent Pink Hard Hat in October to raise awareness for breast cancer, reminding women and men they can help protect themselves by getting screened.”

Participants wore safety pink t-shirts to support Bayhealth’s Go Pink! breast cancer awareness campaign. Funds raised are used to provide breast screenings and education programs offered through Bayhealth and its community partner, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC).

Throughout October thousands of employees at 60+ EMCOR’s subsidiaries across the U.S. are wearing EMCOR Pink Hard Hats at hundreds of work sites such as hospitals, infrastructure projects, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, and oil refineries.

Millions more will be reached nationally in October as EMCOR’s U.S. fleet of 6,000+ service vehicles display Pink Hard Hat posters with the “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign message.

