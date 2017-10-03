Applebee’s franchise to hold hiring event later this month

The largest Applebee’s franchisee will hold a hiring event at its locations in Delaware and New Jersey.

On October 9th, Apple American will hold open interviews at 26 locations for 150 immediate positions that include servers, hosts, bartenders and cooks.

Experience is not necessary for all positions but is preferred. Interested applicants can apply ahead of time at www.AppleAmericanCareers.com, or can visit their local restaurant on October 9 for an interview.

In Delaware,participating restaurants are located in Camden, Dover, Middletown, New Castle, Newark, and Wilmington. Hours for the interviews are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Apple American Group was quick to respond to an earlier announcement from the owner of the Applebee’s brand that it planned to close down a number of Applebee’s and IHop restaurants by noting that it had no plans to close any of its Delaware and New Jersey locations.

Apple American Group LLC owns and operates over 470 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants in 23 states. With annualized sales of over $1.1B and over 26,000 employees, Apple American is the largest franchisee in the Applebee’s system, the largest U.S. casual dining franchisee, and the second largest franchisee of any concept in the U.S.

More information is available atwww.appleamerican.com.

