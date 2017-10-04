University of Delaware bars non-education campus drone flights

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0
Photo by Evan Krape, University of Daware

The University of Delaware has essentially banned on-campus drone flights for non-educational purposes

The university convened a team of representatives from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, the Department of Geological Sciences, the Research Office, the Office of General Counsel, the Office of Risk Management and Campus and Public Safety in crafting the policy and the application process.

The policy requires the operators to followFederal Aviation Administration regulations, as well as state and local laws regarding UAS. The policy is designed to enable research and educational uses, the university reported in its UDaily website.

The policy provides safeguards for the privacy of individuals and prohibits recording where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, according to UD.

Advertisement

Drones will not be operated over areas of public assembly, stadiums or athletic venues, and any approved flight must not operate beyond FAA limits.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGore sells medical products operation in New Jersey
Next articleDickey’s Barbecue franchise in Glasgow to open today
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement