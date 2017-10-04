University of Delaware bars non-education campus drone flights

The University of Delaware has essentially banned on-campus drone flights for non-educational purposes

The university convened a team of representatives from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, the Department of Geological Sciences, the Research Office, the Office of General Counsel, the Office of Risk Management and Campus and Public Safety in crafting the policy and the application process.

The policy requires the operators to followFederal Aviation Administration regulations, as well as state and local laws regarding UAS. The policy is designed to enable research and educational uses, the university reported in its UDaily website.

The policy provides safeguards for the privacy of individuals and prohibits recording where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, according to UD.

Drones will not be operated over areas of public assembly, stadiums or athletic venues, and any approved flight must not operate beyond FAA limits.

