Wilmington homeless shelter gets lifeline after money is found missing (Newsworks)

A Wilmington shelter that planned to stop letting the homeless stay overnight Oct. 1 because of an investigation into missing funds received an anonymous donation of $10,000 to remain open for another month, the executive director announced Friday.

The Rick VanStory Resource Center at 500 W. Second Street, a few blocks from downtown, is an outreach center for people suffering from addiction and mental health issues. The center has a day program and for the last year has 54 overnight beds.

The overnight shelter, known as the Beaman’s Safe Space, has filled a void for the homeless, as dozens start congregating at the doors about 4:30 p.m. every night.

But in recent months, Wilmington police have been investigating the possible misappropriation or theft of at least $125,000 from the eight-year-old agency’s funds, said Patrick Gunnin, RVRC’s new executive director.

Gunnin took over in August after founder and previous leader Alan Conover was terminated and bookkeeper Larry Moody left the agency, Gunnin told WHYY on Friday.

Another former homeless service executive director was recently sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of taking nearly $190,000 from Sojourner’s Place, Wilmington.

Click here to read the full story from WHYY Newsworks.

