M&T announces contest that asks businesses to nominate worthy community groups

M&T Bank announced the Understanding What’s Important Business Challenge.

The Understanding What’s Important Business Challenge asks businesses to nominate an organization in their community that they support and that organization may become eligible to win up to $10,000 to continue their good work. Nominations can be submitted through Sept. 29.

“M&T Bank is proud to support the communities in which we work and live, and we know our local business owners feel the same,” said Eric Feldstein, M&T Bank senior vice president and manager of Business Banking. “Local businesses help drive successful, strong communities. They create jobs, boost local economies and support neighbors in need. With the Understanding What’s Important Business Challenge, we want to celebrate local businesses that give back to their communities and to support the organizations they care about.”

To join the challenge, businesses within M&T Bank’s geographic footprint simply complete a short online form to nominate an organization they support, highlight the work their nominated organization does for the community and how winning the competition will help that organization make an even greater impact. M&T will select five finalists and provide an opportunity for the public to vote and help choose the winner. To get started, visit: http://whatsimportant.mtb.com/ businesscontest .

Following open nominations, five finalist organizations will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 2. Each finalist organization will win $1,000. The public will then have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite of the five finalist organizations. Voting ends Wednesday, Nov. 22.

M&T Bank will announce the winning local organization on Tuesday, Nov. 28, which is also being celebrated globally as Giving Tuesday. The grand prize winner will be awarded up to $10,000. The remaining four finalists will each receive $1,000.

All businesses within New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia are eligible to participate in the Understanding What’s Important Business Challenge.

To be eligible to win $10,000, local organizations can be focused on any community objective. Official contest rules can be found at: https://bank.mtb.com/ BusinessContestRules

