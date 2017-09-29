Look out! It’s free coffee day at Wawa

If you plan to stop by Wawa today, be careful.

Wawa will be giving away coffee all day as part of its annual celebration of National Coffee Day. The freebie fills up parking lots and a few customers may be tempted to drink while driving.

The company will offer customers free coffee of any size all day at each of Wawa’s more than 760 locations Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. Wawa has more than 100 stores in the Sunshine State and dozens in Delaware.

Wawa expects to give away nearly two million free cups of coffee to customers across all of its stores.

Customers can come in and get any size free coffee from the eight varieties on hand.

“At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations,” said Mike Sherlock, Wawa’s chief fresh food & beverage Officer. “We toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee!”

Since the 2000, Wawa has served more than 1 billion cups of coffee. Within the brewed coffee market, Wawa ranks #1 in Philadelphia and #6 in market share nationally, according to the company, which is based in Delaware County, PA.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

