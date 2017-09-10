Hurricanes help keep gas prices up in Delaware

As hurricanes remained in the picture, consumers continued to deal with a spike in gas prices.

The national average hit its highest price recorded so far this year on Thursday at $2.67 a gallon, with Delaware gas prices staying near that average.

According to AAA’s Fuel Price Finder, the price at the pump was as low as $2.55 in the Capitol Trail-Kirkwood Highway area between Wilmington and Newark.

AAA is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma’s track. Overall, the potential storm-related increase in gas buying, combined with delivery delays will likely cause gas prices to continue increasing into the weekend.

States most likely to see gas prices increase post-Irma are those directly in the storm’s path with ripple effects up the East Coast.