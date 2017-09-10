Hurricanes help keep gas prices up in Delaware

As hurricanes remained in the picture, consumers continued to deal with a spike in gas prices.
The national average hit its highest price recorded so far this year on Thursday at $2.67 a gallon, with Delaware gas prices staying near that average.
Advertisement
According to AAA’s Fuel Price Finder, the price at the pump was as low as $2.55 in the Capitol Trail-Kirkwood Highway area between Wilmington and Newark.
AAA is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma’s track. Overall, the potential storm-related increase in gas buying, combined with delivery delays will likely cause gas prices to continue increasing into the weekend.
States most likely to see gas prices increase post-Irma are those directly in the storm’s path with ripple effects up the East Coast.
CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES
Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)
|
9/10/17
|
Week Ago
9/3/17
|
Year Ago
9/10/16
|
National
|
$2.67
|
$2.62
|
$2.18
|
Pennsylvania
|
$2.90
|
$2.83
|
$2.32
|
Philadelphia (5-county)
|
$2.94
|
$2.86
|
$2.29
|
South Jersey
|
$2.72
|
$2.68
|
$1.94
|
Wilkes-Barre
|
$2.89
|
$2.81
|
$2.34
|
Delaware
|
$2.69
|
$2.67
|
$2.10
|
Crude Oil
|
$47.57
per barrel
(Fri. 9/8/17 close)
|
$47.29
per barrel
(Fri. 9/1/17 close)
|
$50.72
per barrel
(9/9/16)
At the close of NYMEX trading Friday, West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled at $47.57per barrel, 28 cents higher thanthe previous week’s closing price.
Crude oil prices have been climbing since last week as a result of the demand stemming from production and Gulf Coast refineries coming back online. The upswing in prices marked a swift reversal from last week, when prices had declined in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
“Drivers across the Mid-Atlantic region can expect continued higher pump prices as Gulf Coast refineries slowly come back online after Hurricane Harvey and regions face potential delivery delays due to Hurricane Irma,” says Jana L. Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “AAA will continue to monitor Irma’s path and the potential impact the hurricane could have on residents in the area, as well as the refineries, pipelines and supply distribution. ”
No gas shortages are expected from Irma. Once power is restored and roads open, gasoline deliveries will resume.
Still, the potential storm-related increase in gas buying in the coming days combined with delivery delays will likely cause gas prices to continue increasing into the weekend.
States most likely to see gas prices increase post-Irma are those directly in the storm’s path.
AAA expects gas prices to be held in check up and down the gasoline supply chain, including prices set by refiners, distributors and dealers unless there is a clearly justifiable reason for an increase.
Facebook Comments
Advertisement