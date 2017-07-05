Jewish Federation’s report wins APEX award

The Jewish Federation of Delaware received an Award of Excellence in the 2017 APEX Awards for its 2015-2016 Report to the Community.

APEX 2017 – the 29th Annual Awards for Publication Excellence – is an international competition that recognizes publications from newsletters and magazines to annual reports, brochures and websites.

A total of 1,361 entries were evaluated within 11 major categories including: newsletters; magazines, journals and tabloids; annual reports; print media; electronic media; social media; websites; campaigns, programs and plans; writing; design and illustration; and one-of-a-kind publications.

According to the APEX 2017 judges, “The awards were based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content and the success of the entry in achieving overall communications effectiveness and excellence.”

