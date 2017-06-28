Salisianum emerges as the only interested party in Baynard Stadium project

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced that Salesianum School is the only entity that has responded to the city’s interest in developing a public and private partnership to preserve, manage and improve the Baynard Stadium sports and event facility.

Purzycki said his administration will soon begin discussions on a partnership plan with Salesianum that he’ll present to Wilmington City Council for its review in the near future.

The mayor formed an 11-member Baynard Stadium Working Group in March to explore ways to pay for needed stadium repairs, ongoing maintenance, and improvements to the facility on West 18th Street.

The group presented its final report to Mayor Purzycki on June 5. On June 8, the Mayor asked any entity with the financial ability to undertake such a large-scale partnership with the City to contact his office within 14 days, which was last Wednesday, June 21.



“I am looking forward to working with Salesianum on a plan that is beneficial to the city, the community, and the school, said Purzycki. “Salesianum has deep roots in our City’s history and cares just as deeply about Wilmington’s future. I am grateful that Salesianum is interested in talking to the City again about this important project.”

Last year, Salesianum had proposed leasing the stadium and pouring $20 million into the facility. That plan ran into opposition from a state legislator a city council memberwho were concerned about control of the stadium and claimed other sources of funding could be found.

The all-male Catholic high school quickly withdrew the proposal, with the actions of the city politicians sparking outrage among those hoping for a renovation of the stadium, which had a section of its grandstanddeclared unsafe.