High winds hit Delaware Electric Cooperative’s headquarters site

A severe storm with high winds caused damage at Delaware Electric Cooperative’s headquarters in Greenwood on Tuesday night.=

High winds and rain were reported throughout Delmarva from powerful storms that moved throughout the area early Tuesday night.

“We’re not sure if it was a tornado, but the co-op’s headquarters building was hit hard by the severe storms,” a Facebook post from the member-owned utility stated.

While the headquarters building was spared, damage was reported to the wire shed, with construction trailers flipped over by the wind. Trees around the property were also down.

A tornado warning was issued for an area that included the headquarters location in Sussex County.

The cooperative emphasized that the storm did not affect efforts to restore power, although crews are likely to work through the night.

Power was knocked out to more than 600 homes in widely scattered areas in Kent and Sussex counties, the cooperative reported