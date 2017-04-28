Dogfish Head names VP and Brewing Ambassador

Two alumni of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, have rejoined the company.

“Brian and Bryan were integral contributors to the success and growth of Dogfish years ago and we love opportunities like this; both of these gents have continued to grow as leaders and brewers after leaving Dogfish and they are bringing their expanded skills and experience back to our community of talented and passionate coworkers,” says Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head CEO and founder.

Selders will return to Dogfish at the end of May with the new Rehoboth brewpub as his base camp.

Selders will continue to keep the pipeline of brewpub exclusive beers full, brew experimental beer with Sam and other Dogfish brewers and represent the brand at Dogfish Head hospitality locations and events.

Selders first joined Dogfish in 2002 and has enjoyed a two-decade-long career in the brewing world, including his last stint with Dogfish Head as the Head Brewer.

Selders, aka DJ Little Guy, along with Calagione, aka Funkmaster I.B.U., are founding members of The Pain Relievaz, the world’s one and only beer-geek, tongue-in-cheek, hip-hop ensemble, a release noted.

For a couple years, Selders took a short break from Dogfish, working in the graphic design world and in management roles in the brewing industry.

In his new role, Hollinger will be charged with overseeing brewing, production, packaging and logistics.

In 2011, he took a central leadership position at a southern craft brewery.

Dogfish Head has been beefing up its management team after the departure of long-time executive Nick Benz, who had been serving as CEO. Calagione serves in that role.

The Dogfish Head website indicates the company is still seeking a president.

For more information about Dogfish Head visit www.dogfish.com.