Ceremony marks progress on The Flats apartment redevelopment project.

A ceremony this week marked the continuation of the $100 million redevelopments of The Flats community in Wilmington.

Gov. John Carney was on hand to mark work on Phases I and II of the Flats project, which is being redeveloped by the Todmorden Foundation and the Woodlawn Trustees were supported by $6.5 million from Delaware’s Housing Development Fund, overseen by the Delaware State Housing Authority.

The massive apartment community had become rundown over the years.

“First and foremost, this is about a community on the West Side – a strong community in our city,” said Carney. “It’s about the people who live there. It’s about workforce housing. But to put a housing project together like this takes a big team and a big partnership. It should go without saying that as goes the City of Wilmington, so goes the State of Delaware. And when we revitalize and bring back neighborhoods like this and strengthen neighborhoods across our city, we’re strengthening our state. I want to thank all of the people who made this project possible, and I want to congratulate and thank the people who will live in the Flats.”

