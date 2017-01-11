Sussex County to move forward on converting wastewater site to woodland area

Sussex County is on the way to converting one of its wastewater operations to an easier-to-manage woodland setting.

County Council granted the County’s Engineering department the OK to move forward on negotiations with the State of Delaware to establish a new long-term lease and convert nearly 400 acres of publicly-owned land at Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes from farmland to woodlands.

The parcel, off Wolfe Neck Road, is currently owned by the state, but used by Sussex County for spray irrigation at the Wolfe Neck Regional Wastewater Facility. The plant serves a fast-growing area of the county near the coast.

The land would continue to be used for spraying treated wastewater, but rather than using the water for crops – the practice for 20 years, the water would irrigate hundreds of acres of trees and vegetation, to be planted in the coming years with assistance from the Center for the Inland Bays. Meantime, the State Division of Parks and Recreation would build walking trails and open select areas to the public, which currently cannot access the parcel within the state park.

When finished, the restored woodlands would provide a habitat for wildlife and the new walking paths would add to the state’s current trail system in that area, a release stated.