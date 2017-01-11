Fate of hotel, country club unclear after Chemours office deal

(Click here for other stories on the hotel)

The fate of the Hotel duPont and the DuPont County Club remains unclear after news that Buccini/Pollin Group will redevelop the office side of the DuPont building as a mixed use property that will include the headquarters for Chemours Co.

The hotel and building have been on the market for the past couple of years as duPont worked to cut expenses after years of disappointing earnings and revenue.

Rumors have swirled around the two holdings, A Country Club sale would be controversial, since a buyer would likely push for development of at least a portion of the scenic property in an affluent area in north Wilmington.

PBG spokeswoman Julia Mason said the company would not comment for now on its plans for the building, but added that information will be released at a later time.

Chemours did not respond to a request to comment beyond the original announcement, which was made Monday night at the annual meeting of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

DuPont also did not respond to a request for comment on its plans.

The hotel is not part of the transaction. Still, separating the properties would be difficult, due to common utilities in the century-old structure.

BPG earlier purchased parking sites around the building.

For its part, Chemours held off on signing a deal after last year committing to keep its headquarters in the state and reportedly looked at other sites in downtown.

Chemours moved to downtown after its separation from DuPont in 2015. DuPont then moved to the Chestnut Hill plaza site outside Wilmington.

The landmark hotel is believed to be in need of renovation, a necessity in a highly competitive hotel industry that now includes BPG’s Westin hotel a short drive away on the Wilmington Riverfront.

The iconic hotel has long been a popular location for weddings, banquets and corporate events, but has been low key in its marketing efforts.