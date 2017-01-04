Akamai report shows Delaware still ranks near top in broadband Internet speed

Delaware remained near the top in broadband Internet speed, according to a quarterly report from Akamai, a corporate web services provider.

Top 5 in 6 categories (Average Connection Speed by State, Average Peak Connection Speed by State, 4 Mbps Broadband Adoption by State, 10 Mbps Broadband Adoption by State, 15 Mbps Broadband Adoption by State, 25 Mbps Broadband Adoption by State

#2 in Average Connection Speed (IPv4) by State 16% year over year change

#5 in Average Peak Connection Speed by (IPv4) State 1.7% YoY change

#1 in 4 Mbps Broadband Adoption (IPv4) by State 2% YoY change

#2 in 10 Mbps Broadband Adoption (IPv4) by State 12% YoY change

#1 in 15 Mbps Broadband Adoption (IPv4) by State 32% YoY change

#2 in 25 Mbps Broadband Adoption (IPv4) by State 52% YoY change

The report did note that Delaware saw slow growth in one speed category. Efforts to add high-speed networks continued in other cities and states, moves that could one-day affect Delaware’s rankings.

Delaware has been aided by competition between Verizon FiOS and Comcast for broadband customers in portions of the state. Both carriers have continued to work to boost speeds.

At the same time, rural areas have lagged behind, leading the state to step up efforts to improve broadband access to businesses and in some cases residences in those areas.

David Belson, editor of the State of the Internet Report said, . “The good news is those limits are getting higher as we have continued to observe positive long-term trends in both average and average peak connection speeds around the world.”

Worldwide, the average mobile connection speeds ranged from a high of 23.7 Mbps in the United Kingdom to a low of 2.2 Mbps in Venezuela.