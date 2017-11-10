(Video) University of Delaware kicks off $750 million fund-raising campaign

More than 2,500 University of Delaware students, faculty, staff and friends flocked to The Green on Thursday, Nov. 9, to kick off Delaware First: The Campaign for the University of Delaware.

UD President Dennis Assanis and his wife, Eleni, called on the Delaware community to engage with the university and consider making a gift in support of Delaware First’s $750 million fundraising goal.

The campaign will also help establish several potential programs such as a graduate college, initiatives around innovation and entrepreneurship, partnerships through the Biden Institute and the construction of several new buildings around campus, including the biopharmaceutical building on STAR campus, as well as UD athletic facilities, among other strategic projects.

