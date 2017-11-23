Shop Small Marketplace coming to Delaware Contemporary on Saturday

Local small business owners are teaming up for Shop Small Saturday with the “ShopSmall Marketplace” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 25, at The Delaware Contemporary on the Wilmington Riverfront.

The event is hosted by The Women’s Business Center at First State Community Loan Fund.

A wide variety of businesses are set to participate, and shoppers can expect to find goods from local artisans, creative home goods, fashionable accessories, specialty bath and body products, unique jewelry and more.

“We’re excited to help our local small businesses grow and create a unique platform for our clients to gain exposure right here in our community,” said Sara Crawford-Jones, director of the Women’s Business Center. “We think this Marketplace is a win-win model for both small businesses and shoppers.”

Advertisement

The Marketplace is the first of its kind organized The WBC is a “hub” for specific women business development and support services in the State of Delaware. The mission of the Women’s Business Center at First State Community Loan Fund (WBC) is to act as the catalyst for providing business services to women entrepreneurs.

The WBC provides business training that includes courses on business plans, business financing, social media, and marketing analysis. In addition, the WBC will provide the opportunity for new women-owned businesses to be mentored by existing, successful women business owners.

For additional Information about the Marketplace, visit www.wbcshopsmall.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

