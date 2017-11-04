Nonprofit Waggies by Maggie in running for $10,000 prize

The public has an opportunity to vote for their favorite nonprofit among five finalists onM&T’s contest website. A Delaware organization made the final cut, beating out nearly 500 entries. Voting endsWednesday, Nov. 22.

The winning organization will be awarded$10,000 and the remaining finalists will each receive$1,000.

The five finalists are:

Waggies by Maggie & Friends, Wilmington, Nominated by Janssen's Market, Greenville. Waggies by Maggie & Friends is a nonprofit dog treat company whose mission is to employ persons with intellectual disabilities. The organization provides meaningful employment, encouragement, and support. More information is available at http://waggies.org.

Benedictine Health Foundation, Kingston. The organization serves for vulnerable or underserved population.

Community Helping Hands, Jamestown, NY. The group provides emergency assistance to local families.

LifePath Christian Ministries, York, PA. The ministry address mental health issues, including addiction and depression.

There Goes My Hero Inc., Lutherville. The organization works to aid blood cancer patients and their families.

“At M&T Bank, we understand that small businesses help keep our communities strong and successful, not only by creating jobs and economic growth but by supporting local charities and not-for-profit organizations as well.To show our appreciation for their hard work and commitment, we asked our small business customers to share their stories about a local organization that’s important to them,” sai Eric Feldstein, M&T Bank senior vice president and manager of business banking.

Finalists were selected based upon independent scoring criteria that weighed key factors including why the community organization is important to the nominating business, the business’ involvement with the organization and the impact of the prize money.

M&T Bank will announce the winning community organization onTuesday, Nov. 28.

For M&T’s business banking team, “Understanding What’s Important” is more than the company’s mantra, it’s a description of their approach to business. They seek to understand

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered inBuffalo, New York. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices inNew York,Maryland,New Jersey,Pennsylvania,Delaware,Connecticut,Virginia,West Virginia and theDistrict of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

