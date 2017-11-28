Arby’s has the meats and the wings in $2.9 billion Wild Wings deal

Arby’s has the meats and now it has the wings.

The roast beef chain will acquire Denver-based Buffalo Wild Wings in a $2.9 billion deal.

Arby’s, which is mainly owned by a private equity firm, will pay a 38 percent premium over BWW’s stock market price prior to recent speculation over a possible merger.

BWW has been hit by rising prices for chicken wings that have become a staple at many restaurants. The company responded with training programs and an emphasis on “boneless wings,” a form of breast meat.

Delaware restaurants are owned by one of the company’s more successful franchises High 5. The Bear-based company has franchise rights for Delaware and a portion of Maryland.

High 5 recently relocated a restaurant in the Limestone Road-Kirkwood Highway area to Stanton, closer to major employers such as Christiana Care and JPMorgan Chase. Buffalo Wild Wings also has company-owned restaurants.

“Buffalo Wild Wingsis one of the most distinctive and successful entertainment and casual dining restaurant companies in America,” saidPaul Brown, CEO of Arby’sRestaurant Group, Inc.“We are excited to welcome a brand with such a rich heritage, led by an exceptionally talented team. We look forward to leveraging the combined strengths of both organizations into a truly differentiated and transformative multi-brand restaurant company.”

Arby’s, like BWW advertises heavily with its “We have the meats” slogan that makes vegans cringe.

“We are excited about this merger and confident Arby’s represents an excellent partner for Buffalo Wild Wings,” saidSally Smith, CEO ofBuffalo Wild Wings. “This transaction provides compelling value to our shareholders and is a testament to the hard work and efforts of our talented Team Members and franchisees. We are confident that the strength of our two industry-leading brands, under the sponsorship ofRoark Capital– an experienced restaurant and food service investor – will enable us to capitalize on significant growth opportunities in the years ahead.”

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018, subject to the approval of BWW shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Following the close of the transaction, BWW will be a privately-held subsidiary of Arby’sRestaurant Group, Inc.and will continue to be operated as a separate brand.Paul Brownwill serve as Chief Executive Officer of the parent company.

