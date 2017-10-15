Sallie Mae gives $80,000 to hurricane relief efforts

Sallie Mae, through its charitable arm, The Sallie Mae Fund, announced an $80,000 donation to support hurricane and disaster relief efforts, including a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross.

The $50,000 will provide assistance to those affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, and will also be used for additional Red Cross disaster relief efforts in the U.S. as needed.

The company also announced a donation of $20,000 to the Houston Independent School District to support rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Sallie Mae executives and employees were in Houston last week to present the check during “Dee-1’s Knowledge for College Tour,” a six-city national tour promoting college planning and financial literacy.

The company will also provide an additional $10,000 to support college scholarships for students

Advertisement

“Our thoughts continue to be with those students, families, and schools affected by the hurricanes and other recent natural disasters,” said Bonnie Rumbold, chief human resources officer, Sallie Mae Bank, and president, The Sallie Mae Fund.”

Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corp., and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States.

Sallie Mae is headquartered near Newark.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

