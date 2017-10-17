River and Bay Authority camera system helps keep bridge crews safe

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Maintenance Operations and Electronics Departments were chosen as the winners of the Delaware T²/LTAP Centers 2017 Build a Better Mousetrap Competition for a truck-mounted solar-powered camera that monitors traffic for crews in dangerous areas.

ridThe DRBA Maintenance Operations and Electronics Departments will be awarded two Stop/Slow paddles for temporary traffic control and the “Attenuator Camera” will be entered in the National Build a Better Mousetrap Competition.

“Fresh ideas like the ‘Attenuator Camera’ perfectly demonstrates how new technologies can applied to bring innovation and expand capabilities of the transportation industry,” explained Matheu J. Carter of the Delaware T2/LTAP Center.

T2/LTAP is based at the University of Delaware and is part of a partnership with departments of transportation, universities and the Federal Highway Administration.

Advertisement

The “Build a Better Mousetrap” competition celebrates cutting-edge solutions to everyday problems and issues that local and tribal transportation workers and other LTAP/TTAP clients encounter. These innovations can range from the development of tools, equipment modifications, to processes that increase safety, reduce cost, improve efficiency and the quality of transportation. It is the epitome of “doing more/better with less” and each year the nation-wide competition proves that local personnel are always looking at old problems with new perspectives.

“Individuals who perform work around motoring vehicles are subject to many hazards, such as high-speed traffic, roadway debris and inclement weather” said David Carden, DRBA Contracted Services Supervisor. “While crash absorbing cushions mounted to highly visible trucks are utilized to help reduce these risks, certain work with limited accessibility require remote surveillance to monitor traffic flow.”

The DRBA’s “Attenuator Camera” is a self-contained solar powered camera mounted to a telescopic mast on an existing truck mounted attenuator (TMA) that provides a live feed for first responders, traffic engineers, and safety. The Attenuator Camera alerts traffic to speed restrictions, roadway conditions, and construction while also protecting individuals in a work zone with the attached impact absorbing crash cushion. A 12-foot telescopic mast was procured to mount the camera and guy wires were installed to combat wind and roadway to steady the mast.

The “Attenuator Camera” unit can be deployed to any site or location in all conditions

The DRBA earlier purchased a remote control mower that allows for grass cutting on steep slops with less risk to operators. It is also testing drones to monitor areas on and under the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

