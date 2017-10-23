Man accused in fatal workplace shooting in Maryland will first be tried in Delaware

A man accused of killing three former co-workers in Maryland and wounding a man in Wilmington will be tried first in Delaware.

A joint statement from the Harford County State’s Attorney and the Delaware Department of Justice noted that the decision was based on Maryland not ruling out parole, while under Delaware law, even lesser charges can result in life without parole.

Radlee Prince, 37, who lived in Elkton, MD, but had ties to Delaware, was arrested in the Glasgow area after a tip from a resident who had seen a description of his vehicles.

Police reported Prince went to a granite countertop fabrication company where he formerly worked, shot five people and injured three. He then went to Delaware and shot a man at a car dealership-service business on the east edge of Wilmington.

The victim of that shooting is expected to survive.

Prince will still be tried in Maryland and faces life in prison.

In Delaware, Prince faces charges of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, and Resisting Arrest.

As the firearms charge indicates, Prince had a criminal record in Delaware.

Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn and Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly praised the work of local, state, and federal authorities in apprehending Prince.