Goldey-Beacom College to offer doctorate in business administration

Goldey-Beacom College (GBC) will begin offering coursework for the Doctor of Business Administration Degree (DBA) in fall 2018. This will be a new level of study for the College and follows the introduction of the first master’s degrees in 1992.

This will be a new level of study for the College and follows the introduction of the first master’s degrees in 1992.

In announcing the new program, college president Dr. Gary Wirt stated, “This program is the result of a year’s intense work by a faculty and staff feasibility workgroup, review by two out-of-state, expert business education consultants, and careful consideration by our own Business Department and Curriculum Committee. It’s an exciting next step which can only add to the prestige of our institution and elevate our existing degree programs. The emphasis will be on quality, interactive instruction, and talented students.”

The DBA program is intended for those planning to work in the business field rather than to conduct research. Theacademic program will prepare students to discover, describe, study and solve practical problems faced in contemporary organizations every day, a release stated.

Advertisement

The program is designed for working executives who already possess an MBA. Individuals will be prepared to approach problems by using the applied business research tools and techniques relevant to the industry.

The structure of the 54-credit hour program at GBC will include 10 common core and methods courses that students will take during years one through three. In addition, four special topics in business research courses will be taken concurrently each year and should lead up to the dissertation proposal and final defense.

The College will begin reviewing applications in January 2018 for Fall enrollment. Applicants may contact the GBC Admissions Office at (302) 225-6248 to learn more about the admission requirements and process for the new program.

Founded in 1886, Goldey-Beacom offers graduate and undergraduate degrees with majors in psychology, economics, criminal justice, English, and all areas of business. With alumni from 26 states and 66 nations, Goldey-Beacom College is located in Pike Creek Valley, a suburb of Wilmington,

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

