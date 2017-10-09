Donald Wolfe named College of Trial Lawyers chair






Donald Wolfe has been appointed chair of the Delaware State Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers for 2017–2018. He has been a fellow of the College since 2010.

Wolfe is the immediate past chair of Potter Anderson’s Executive Committee, a position in which he served from 2009 through 2014.

Before his election as chair of the firm, he served two terms as practice group leader of the firm’s Corporate Group and as a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. His practice consists primarily of corporate litigation in the Court of Chancery, and includes counseling of boards of directors and special board committees of Delaware corporations with respect to issues of fiduciary duty and internal corporate governance.

The American College of Trial Lawyers is widely considered to be the premier professional trial organization in North America. Founded in 1950, ACTL is an invitation-only fellowship and has fewer than 40 fellows from Delaware.

