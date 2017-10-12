Delaware Tech signs bachelors degree agreement with Kaplan University

Delaware Technical Community College and Kaplan University entered into an articulation agreementthat will give Delaware Technical Community College students the opportunity to earnBachelor of Science degreesin five different academic programs at Kaplan University.

Under the agreement, students who have completed the following Delaware Technical Community College associate degrees with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher will automatically be accepted into the following baccalaureate programs at Kaplan University:

Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice – Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Advertisement Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice/Homeland Security Management Option – Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Homeland Security

Associate in Applied Science in Human Services – Bachelor of Science in Human Services – Youth/Family Services and Administration

Associate in Applied Science in Health Information Management – Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management

Associate in Applied Science in General Business – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Delaware Tech President Mark T. Brainard stated, “This agreement provides a valuable pipeline for our students and allows them to leverage the SEED Scholarship program on their journey toward a bachelor’s degree. In addition, having earned the status of Military Friendly School for the past three years due to our veteran support services, we appreciate Kaplan’s focus on helping our active duty military and veterans reach their academic goals.”

“This partnership will provide opportunities for the graduates of Delaware Tech to continue their education at an institution that understands who they are, where they come from and what they aspire to be. Kaplan University values the flexibility of providing quality education in an innovative and highly personalized online platform,” said W. Christopher Motz, president of the Maryland Campuses of Kaplan University.

The agreement also includes Kaplan University tuition reductions for Delaware Tech students, alumni, and employees. While the articulation agreement provides a specific course-by-course transfer, it is not restrictive. Kaplan University evaluates course transfer to and from other programs.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

