Carney Administration touts No. 2 ranking in small business survey

Delaware received an A+ rating and ranked second out of 50 states in the2017 Small Business Friendliness Surveyreleased on Thursday by Thumbtack, a web and phone application for small businesses that are often in the trades and service field.

Thumbtack awarded A-plus ratings in 9 of 12 categories studied, with the state finishing second to Wyoming overall. The state ranked higher than neighboring states. The governor’s office was quick to pick up on the news.

“Thumbtack’s study confirms what people living and working in Delaware see every day. This state is a great place for entrepreneurs and small business owners to succeed,” Gov. John Carney. “We continue to work to make Delaware an even better home for small business. Since taking office, my team has focused on this area of economic development with the creation of theDivision of Small Business, Development & Tourism, which will take Delaware’s support for small businesses and entrepreneurs to the next level.”

“The ranking reflects Delaware’s previous and continuing efforts to have a direct and immediate impact on small businesses through close working relationships with owners and entrepreneurs,” saidCerron Cade, director of the Division of Small Business, Development & Tourism.

Advertisement

The Carney Administration touted the rating as it faces long-running criticism over its business climate from Repulican legislators and a sharp drop in a ranking on legal climate from a unit of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

There have also been concerns over the transparency of a newly formed Delaware Prosperity Partnership, an entity that is financed with a combination of public and private funds. The former Delaware Economic Development Office was split up into two pieces that include the Small Business and Prosperity Partnership pieces.

Meanwhile, the Small Business Division ishosting three listening sessions Tuesday through Thursday – one in each county – to allow the public to share how the state can further support small business development.

Tuesday’s study release also comes on the heels of the state launching its new#OptionsInDEcampaign, which is highlighting the many reasons Delaware is an appealing location for business of any size to grow and thrive.

