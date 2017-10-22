Bayhealth to build 5,000 sq. ft. medical office building in Milford

Bayhealth announced that plans are underway to build a new 5,000-square-foot medical office building at 800 N. DuPont Blvd., Milford, the site of the Bayhealth Edward F. Quinn III Medical Offices.

The facility will include space for four Bayhealth Medical Group primary care physicians, plus their clinical staff and administrative support teams.

“We are actively recruiting physicians to expand our primary care network in advance of the opening of our new Bayhealth Sussex Campus,” said Bayhealth Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Gary Siegelman, MD, MSc. “This new medical office building will assist us in meeting the current need for primary care physicians in our growing southern Delaware communities.”

Currently, there are two buildings on the site that house several Bayhealth Medical Group practices, including Bayhealth Colon Rectal Surgery, Bayhealth Endocrinology, Bayhealth Urology, and Bayhealth Women’s Care Associates. Bayhealth Cardiology Consultants Physician Offices, Bayhealth Cardiovascular Surgical Associates, and the Bayhealth Cardiac Diagnostic Center are also located on the site.

Advertisement

“The new Bayhealth Sussex Campus, located near Route 1, will be a great place to give and receive care in Sussex County, but our future expansion plans go beyond those 169 acres,” said Dr. Siegelman. “We recognize the growing need for outpatient care in southern Delaware, and will expand to meet that need close to home.”

Bayhealth dedicated the Quinn Offices in 2011. The facility is named for the late Edward F. Quinn III, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, who first established his practice at the site more than 30 years ago.

Visit Bayhealth.org/QuinnOffices to learn more.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

