Sweep of Maryland Avenue area leads to 69 arrests

A multi-agency sweep conducted last week along the Maryland Avenue corridor, west of Wilmington, has resulted in 69 arrests.

The initiative was a joint partnership comprised of the Delaware State Police, the New Castle County Police Department, the Wilmington Police Department,the Newport Police Department, and the Department of Probation and Parole, with the assistance of and the Department of Corrections and the Justice of the Police Courts.

The operation targeted the Maryland Avenue corridor in response to numerous citizen complaints of prostitution and other quality of life issues.

The 69 individuals were arrested andcharged with 43 criminal or pedestrian offenses including prostitution, drug, andweapons charges. Somewerealso found to be wantedby various Delaware courts.

The operation also seized 8 grams of powder cocaine, 1.9 grams of heroin. 5.7 grams of marijuana, .74 grams of crack cocaine, $2,672 in suspected drug sale proceeds, a .22 caliber handgun, and a pellet gun.

Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Nathaniel McQueen, Jr., said: “This operation is just another example of how the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agenciescan go a long way in combating crime which will only increase the quality of life for the communities we serve. These results would not have been achieved without the cooperation of numerous agencies including the New Castle County Police, Wilmington Police, Newport Police, Department of Corrections and the Justice of the Peace Courts.”

