Sen. Margaret Rose Henry to retire from Senate

Margaret Rose Henry, D-Wilmington, announced she will not run for another term in the Delaware State Senate.

In a Facebook Post, Henry said that “after 23 years I have decided that it’s time for me to allow others to carry these causes forward. For that reason, I will not be seeking re-election in 2018.”

“I came to public service because I had seen firsthand what it meant to be in poverty. I knew what it was to live on the margins of society. I wanted to be a fighter for people who couldn’t make their voices heard. It’s never been easy, but I’ve been steadfast in the fight for women’s rights, affordable housing, coverage for mental health and prescription drugs, child support, compassionate drug policy and tax policy that supports the working class,” she wrote. “I’ve fought against domestic violence, child abuse, and criminal justice policy that has decimated entire communities. I continue to fight for a school system that provides truly equal opportunity to all children, including thousands in Wilmington who have been failed by society time and again.”

She added, “This was a decision I reached with enormous difficulty. I’ve spent my life working on behalf of other people, and I’ve treasured that work. But, since joining the Senate I’ve become a grandmother, and my time with my family becomes more precious with each passing year. And I’ve seen the growth of a generation of leaders who give me hope for a brighter future. It’s time to allow them to lead.”

Henry was the first woman of color to be elected to the State Senate.

The race to succeed Henry will be watched, since Democrats have a one-vote margin in the Senate. However, her city district is solidly in the Democratic column.

State Senator Brian Bushweller, D-Dover, earlier announced he would not seek another term. Bushweiler’s district is considered to be up for grabs, with Donald Trump winning a majority of votes in the presidential contest.

