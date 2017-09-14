Owner of Market St. pizzeria pleads guilty to tax charges

The owner of restaurants in Wilmington and Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of failing to report $2 million in restaurant proceeds.

Giuseppe “Pino” DiMeo, 49, of Eagleville, PA entered the plea for two counts of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”), and nine counts of filing false tax returns, according to announced Acting United States Attorney Louis D. Lappen.

According to prosecutors, DiMeo skimmed cash from three of his restaurants and failed to report the cash income to the IRS. DiMeo also paid many of his employees in cash under the table and failed to inform his accountant or the IRS about his businesses’ cash payroll.

In total, the government has determined, and alleges that, DiMeo failed to report approximately $2 million in income to the IRS.

Advertisement

DiMeo’s cash skimming and paying employees under the table occurred at DiMeo’s Pizza in Lafayette Hill, PA (now closed), Pizzeria DiMeo’s (Andorra), Philadelphia and DiMeo’s Pizzaiuoli Napulitani on Market Street in Wilmington. DiMeo is also an owner of Arde Osteria in Wayne, PA.

DiMeo faces a maximum possible sentence of 37 years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $2.75 million fine, and a $1,100 special assessment.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Maria M. Carrillo and Tiwana L. Wright.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

