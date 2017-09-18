DelDOT to close Route 1 on Fri. night and into Sat. morning for 301 bypass bridge work

As part of the US 301 Mainline Project, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Route 1 northbound between Pole Bridge Road and the Roth Bridge over the C&D Canal will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 until 10 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The closing will allow for the installation of structural components for the new US 301 bridge over SR 1, a DelDOT release stated.

The project has recently led to traffic delays as work gets underway to link the toll road that bypasses Middletown with Route 1.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 22, motorists should expect a single lane closure along SR 1 northbound before Pole Bridge Road with the full closure of Route 1 northbound at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 22.

In addition, at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 22, the right lane will be closed along US Route 13 northbound from Bayview Road to Pole Bridge Road until 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 23 to allow for the free right-turn movement of the detoured traffic from SR 1 northbound to Pole Bridge Road and onto US 13 northbound.

Motorists should also expect a single lane closure along SR 1 southbound, prior to the Roth Bridge beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 22 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.

During this time, motorists should follow the posted detour to Exit 142/Pole Bridge Road onto US 13 north and return to Route 1 via the free ramp.

Due to the inconvenience caused by this closure, the toll will be waived at the Exit from SR 1 northbound to Pole Bridge Road.

