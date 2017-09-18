CSC launches capital markets business in Europe

CSC,announced it has expanded its presence in Europe through the launch of its Capital Markets business in the UK, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

CSC is based near Wilmington.

This move was made to address the increasing level of market demand for specialized independent service providers within the European securitization and alternative finance sectors and is a logical extension of the accounting, special purpose vehicle management, and director services that CSC provides in the United States.

A team of professionals with investment banking, legal, accountancy, and technology backgrounds have joined CSC to lead its efforts in Europe for its Capital Markets service offering.

The team will be led by J-P Nowacki, a London-based capital markets professional with 20 years in the industry, and will focus on providing corporate and agency services across a broad range of securitization, structured, and alternative finance transactions. The senior management team also includes Laurent Bélik, a Luxembourg-based professional, who will lead the Luxembourg business.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be launching in Europe, given the unprecedented rate of change in our market,” says Nowacki. “As deals become increasingly bespoke and complex, we understand that clients and deal participants have a growing appetite to work with stable, specialist partners who are able to provide high quality, flexible services. We believe that CSC, with its long-standing private ownership, expert teams, and commitment to client service, is perfectly positioned to meet these demands.”

“With the addition of a strong team that has a deep understanding of the European capital markets, CSC is excited to expand our core corporate and agency services into additional jurisdictions,” says CSC Global Financial Markets President Bill Popeo. “CSC is a global company, doing business wherever our clients are, and our increased capital markets capabilities reinforce that commitment to clients and client service.”

CSC provides knowledge-based solutions for every phase of the business life cycle, helping businesses form entities, maintain compliance, execute transaction work, and support real estate, M&A, and other corporate transactions in hundreds of U.S. and international jurisdictions.

