Business people: Sept. 19, 2017

Connie Callahan Bassett Dawson and Foy ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 11

Bassett, Dawson and Foy makes personnel announcements

Wilmington Wealth Solutions Firm Bassett, Dawson and Foy, Inc. wished Terry Ann Heidt a happy retirement after 22 years of dedicated service as an Executive Assistant.

Additionally, Bassett, Dawson and Foy welcomed Scott Crosby (2017 University of Delaware CFP Program Graduate) recently hired as Client Services Manager; Peggy Sue Taylor hired as new Receptionist / Administrative Assistant; and Connie Callahan’s promotion to Executive Assistant.

Advertisement

Dover Federal Credit Union names branch manager

Dover Federal Credit Union named Tom Miriello, Branch Manager of Dover Federal’s Smyrna office, He joined Dover Federal in December 2015 as the manager of the New Castle branch and has been an integral part of developing the branch experience for both team members and credit union members.

Miriello has a wealth of knowledge and over 35+ years of diverse experience in the financial industry. Prior to joining the Dover Federal family, Miriello’s experience included Branch Management, Mortgage, Consumer and Commercial Lending, for both big and local community banks.

Miriello attended Holy Cross and Wilmington University graduating with a degree in Business Management.

Family Court commissioner sworn in

Craig R. Fitzgerald was publicly sworn in for his first term as a Commissioner of the Family Court of the State of Delaware on Sept. 15, 2017. Commissioner Fitzgerald replaces Mary Much.

Fitzgerald started his career with the Department of Justice in 1998 as Counsel to the Division of Child Support Enforcement. In the years that followed, served as Counsel to the Division of Family Services, the State Board of Education and the Government Services Group and Departments and Agencies Group. He received the Department of Justice Distinguished Service award in 2007 and from 2008 until 2016 Commissioner Fitzgerald was Supervisor of the Child Protection Unit. In 2016 Commissioner Fitzgerald became a prosecutor in the Juvenile Delinquency and Truancy Unit, a position he held until his appointment to the bench.

Commissioner Fitzgerald received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in 1995 and his law degree from Widener University School of Law in 1998.

Medical Society names community affairs manager

The Medical Society of Delaware announced Mary S. Fenimore has joined MSD as the Manager of Community Affairs. She comes to MSD with a strong background in journalism and communication having worked as a television news reporter, anchor and producer in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Fenimore also has experience in marketing, event planning, fundraising, and community outreach where since 2008 she has maintained her own public relations, communications and marketing consulting company. She has experience in health care, working as a Trustee and Communications Director for the The Brady Kohn Foundation and Director of Development for Planned Parenthood of the Blue Ridge.

She is a graduate from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Rehoboth Beach names assistant building inspector

The City of Rehoboth Beach named Bill Ashley as the new assistant building inspector for. Ashley was hired the beginning of September and replaces Steve Kordek, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Experience in construction first interested Ashley years ago, he began his career as a draftsman. From there he transitioned from design work to code enforcement work in 2006.

He has worked for Kent County and the City of Rock Hill, South Carolina, as a plans reviewer. Most recently, Ashley worked as a building inspector with AECOM, a global engineering firm that provides design, consulting, construction, and management services to a wide range of clients.

Music School announces board members

The Music School of Delaware announces two new members of its Board of Directors as well as Board Officers for the 2017-18 year.

The Music School welcomed Jack B. Jacobs, Esq. as its newest board member. Jacobs has more than 45 years of legal experience, most notably serving on the Delaware Supreme Court from 2003-2014 and before that as Vice Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery since 1985.

Before his appointment as Vice Chancellor, he practiced corporate and business litigation in Wilmington since 1968

.Jacobs is Senior Counsel at Sidley Austin LLP in Wilmington. His son, Andrew, attended the Music School, studying piano and composition with David Brown, and later graduated from Curtis Institute.

The Music School Board of Directors also welcomed back former Board member, William J. Stegeman, Ph.D., following a required “year off” after he fulfilled a six-year term. Stegeman was elected to a new term in July, and begins his new term this fall. His company, which he founded, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the production and conjugation of affinity-purified secondary antibodies and purified immunoglobulins. Their products are sold primarily to scientists in universities and research institutes throughout the world who are conducting research in the plant, animal, and biomedical sciences.

The Music School’s new 2017-18 officers are Karleen Strayer, Chair; Larry Hamermesh, Esq., First Vice-Chair; John E.B. du Pont, Second Vice-Chair; Holly Lissner, Treasurer; and Steve Mazur, PhD, Secretary. Board members Veronica Eid and Mark Parsells each completed two three-year terms and were inducted to the Music School’s Centennial Council. Additional board members are Mary Jo Anderson, Bruce Dittmar, Clairmarie H. Field, David C. McBride, Esq., Edward McAvinue, David S. Molotsky, Hon. Robert S. Weiner, Esq., and non-voting member, Kate M.Ransom (president and CEO of the Music School).

Patterson-Schwartz additions

Patterson-Schwartz Real EEstate welcomedJustin Ashkenase to their Hockessin office sales team. He is licensed in Delaware and a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors.

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate added Kim S. Donahueto their Brandywine office sales team. She is licensed in Delaware and a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate welcomedTracty L. Jester to their Middletown office sales team.. She is licensed in Delaware and a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate announced that Alfred Frizzell joined their Bethany Beach office sales team. He is licensed in Delaware.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

