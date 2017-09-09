AstraZeneca reports promising results from lung cancer drug trials

AstraZeneca photo

AstraZeneca has reported promising results from trials for lung cancer drugs.

Showing promise was a late-stage trial of its cancer drug Tragrisso.

The Phase III Flaura trial was used which was used in the treatment of forms of non-small cell lung cancer.

Results of the Phase III Flaura trial were included at the Presidential Symposium I of the European Society of Medical Oncology 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain.

Sean Bohen, executive vice president, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, said: “The Flaura data suggest early and sustained benefit withTagrissothat has the potential to significantly impact long-term patient outcomes and help address the considerable unmet need that remains.”

AstraZeneca and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, also presented data from a planned interim analysis of the Phase III Pacific trial for a type of non-small cell lung cancer.

Results of the Pacific trial were also included at the Presidential Symposium I.

Bohen, stated: “The Phase III Pacific results are incredibly encouraging for a patient population that until now has been without treatment options.”

The Endpoints website and newsletter reported the two trials were good news for a company that has seen its share of setbacks in working to bolster its drug pipeline.

