Analysis: Delaware makes long-shot bid for Amazon headquarters

Gov. John Carney, joined by the state’s congressional delegation and leaders of both parties, announced the state will make a bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Carney said he intends to bring together Delaware’s federal delegation, the leadership of all four caucuses in the General Assembly, the New Castle County Executive, and the Mayor of the City of Wilmington, as the state develops a proposal presenting Delaware as the ideal location for Amazon.

See release below for comments on the proposal:

At first glance, Delaware faces long odds in any pitch for landing the giant company based in Seattle.

Published reports have indicated that areas that would come under consideration would have a population of 1 million and have numerous amenities. The headquarters could employ 50,000.

Click here for the specifications for the headquarters from Amazon.

A site of that size would be difficult to put together in landlocked Delaware.

The state would also appear to be outgunned in providing the incentives that might be required in landing the company.

In an effort to lure a massive plant in Wisconsin, the state reportedly offered $3 billion in tax incentives, roughly three-quarters of the Delaware state budget.

One possibility would be a joint bid from the greater Philadelphia area, which offers an attractive package of amenities, including arts, culture, and educational institutions.

Various lists of likely cities have been published. The following list included Baltimore.

Delaware does have a long-standing relationship with the company, which opened one of its first warehouses outside the West Coast in New Castle. That location remains in operation today, although it would fit comfortably inside Amazon’s massive fulfillment center in Middletown.

At the same time, Delaware may have little choice but to make abid for Amazon, since many of the 50 states will be putting in bids, regardless of their prospects of securing the company.

