Shore United Bank to open office on Virginia's Eastern Shore

Delaware Business Now
Shore Bancshares’ banking subsidiary, Shore United Bank, will open a new office in Onley, VA.

Jennifer Annis will lead the office which is expected to open in the late third quarter of 2017.

“Ms. Annis has over 25 years of banking experience and has extensive market knowledge of the lower eastern shore,” saidPat Bilbrough, Shore United Bank’s CEO. “Our expansion to Virginia is a strategic move to further expand our footprint to the lower shore and to enhance our community banking model in Onley, Virginia.”
Shore United has Delaware branches in Felton, Milford, Dover and Camden, as well as a loan producition office in Middletown.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

It is the parent company of Shore United Bank; one retail insurance producer firm, The Avon-Dixon Agency, LLC (“Avon-Dixon”), with two specialty lines, Elliott Wilson Insurance (Trucking) and Jack Martin Associates (Marine); and an insurance premium finance company, Mubell Finance, LLC (“Mubell”). Shore Bancshares Inc. engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial & Trust, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available atwww.shorebancshares.com.

Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page.

