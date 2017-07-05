Shore United Bank to open office on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

Shore Bancshares’ banking subsidiary, Shore United Bank, will open a new office in Onley, VA.
Jennifer Annis will lead the office which is expected to open in the late third quarter of 2017.
Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
It is the parent company of Shore United Bank; one retail insurance producer firm, The Avon-Dixon Agency, LLC (“Avon-Dixon”), with two specialty lines, Elliott Wilson Insurance (Trucking) and Jack Martin Associates (Marine); and an insurance premium finance company, Mubell Finance, LLC (“Mubell”). Shore Bancshares Inc. engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial & Trust, a division of Shore United Bank.
