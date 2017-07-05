Shore United Bank to open office on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

Shore Bancshares’ banking subsidiary, Shore United Bank, will open a new office in Onley, VA. Jennifer Annis will lead the office which is expected to open in the late third quarter of 2017. Advertisement

“Ms. Annis has over 25 years of banking experience and has extensive market knowledge of the lower eastern shore,” said Pat Bilbrough , Shore United Bank’s CEO. “Our expansion to Virginia is a strategic move to further expand our footprint to the lower shore and to enhance our community banking model in Onley, Virginia .”

Shore United has Delaware branches in Felton, Milford, Dover and Camden, as well as a loan producition office in Middletown.