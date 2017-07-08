Greene Turtle to open Middletown location on Monday

The fast-growing Geene Turtle willopen a restaurant in fast-growing Middletown on Monday at 11 a.m.

Greene Turtle features a family friendly sports bar format and menu. Crab specialties and appetizers that reflect the chain’s Maryland roots, highlight the menu.

Greene Turtles have both afternoon and late night happy hours with discount pricing.

As part of the Middletown opening, the first 100 members of the company’sreward programs will receive a $10 reward every month for one year.

Greene Turtle got its start in Ocean City, MD and now has nearly 50 restaurants in an area stretching from the New York City suburbs to West Virginia.

With the opening of the Middletownrestaurant, the Greene Turtle will have half a dozen locations in all three Delaware counties.

Thanks to a growing population as well as a pro-development stance by the town, Middletown has become a popular location for restaurant chains such as Texas Road House, Bob Evan’s, Friendly’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.