Faw Casson marketing director wins award

Denise Vendrick of Faw Casson was awarded the 2017 Award for Digital Advertising at the Association for Accounting Marketing’s annual award gala on June 14. This award for is the premier recognition on a national stage for accounting firm marketing campaigns.

Judges, including professional in marketing, advertising, communications, and professional services, reviewed and judged the entries. Winning entries were recognized for the accomplishment of a specific objective, executing a project strategically, and measurable results.

Vendrick, the director of marketing, designed and executed a social media marketing campaign featuring Jennings Hastings, CPA/ABV, as the “Most Interesting Accountant”, and utilized humor to increase engagement with Faw Casson’s followers and showcase the firm’s culture. The judges remarked that it was a “very clever campaign”.

Faw Casson is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm with locations in Dover and Rehoboth Beach, and Ocean, City, MD.