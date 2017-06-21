Temple University fund-raising, alumni relations chief coming to UD

James Dicker wasnamed the University ofDelaware’s next vice president for development and alumni relations, UniversityPresident DennisAssanis announced. The appointment becomes effective July 17.



“I am delighted to announce that Jim Dicker is joining ourleadership team,” Assanis said. “Jim brings significant fundraisingexperience,and I am confident that he will provide excellent leadership to our dedicated teamin the Office of Development andAlumni Relations. Jim has an impressive recordas an innovative thinker and an inspiring leader who achieves results. I lookforward to working closely with him to advance the University of Delaware.”



Assanis added, “My special thanks go to Beth Brand, who hasled the development and alumni relations office so ably as interimvicepresident since last fall. Eleni and I both appreciate Beth’s invaluableassistance over these past months and her dedicationto the university. I amalso grateful to Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak and the members of the searchcommittee for theirdiligence and thoroughness in helping us fill thisimportant post.”



Dicker will serve as a key member of thepresident’s senior cabinet and will play a lead role in planning the launchandimplementation of the forthcoming comprehensive capital campaign. As head of theOffice of Development and AlumniRelations, he will be responsible forpromoting a culture of philanthropy throughout the University community andbeyond and forenhancing connections of alumni to their alma mater.



“It’s an exciting time atthe University of Delaware,” Dicker said. “President Assanis is providing thestrategic vision and energy tomove the university to new heights, and I’mthrilled to be joining his team at this pivotal time.”



Since 2014, Dicker has served as vice president forinstitutional advancement at Temple University, leading the alumni relationsand development teams.



Earlier this year, Temple was showcased in articles inThe Chronicle of Higher Educationforits innovative marketing andfundraising strategies to connect with prospectivestudents and young alumni.



In 2015, Temple University set a new fundraising record forthe third consecutive year, with contributions totaling $84.2 millionfrom morethan 19,000 alumni.



Previously, Dicker served for 12 years as vice president ofdevelopment and college relations at Lafayette College, where he wasresponsible for strategic planning and oversight of a $400 millioncomprehensive capital campaign.