(Updated) Miller’s Ale House to open on July 3

Miller’s Ale House plans to open in the Newark/Ogletown/Christiana area on July 3

Miller’s confirmed the date in a social media message.

The restaurant will open in the former location of the Bugaboo Creek steakhouse across from Christiana Hospital and near sites of Sallie Mae, JPMorgan Chase and other large employers

Miller’s will join a large, crowded market with Greene Turtle, Border Cafe and Michael’s all competing for casual and happy hour business.

“We are known for our wide variety of freshly prepared dishes, and daily lunch, dinner and cocktail specials. From Filet Mignon and original pasta dishes to fresh salads and our signature fresh, boneless chicken Zingers tossed in your favorite sauces, our extensive menu offers something for everyone,” a post announcing the opening at the Center Point Plaza shopping center.

Prices are in the budget range, with a rib eye and filet mignon steaks priced at $18.99 and $19.99.

Miller’s says it will offer more than 75 foreign and domestic beer offerings.

The company has nearly 80 restaurants in 11 states and has targeted the Delaware Valley, operating half a dozen restaurants in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and south Jersey.

According to the company’s website, Jupiter, FL-based Miller’s has been adding upwards of 11 locations a year.

Bugaboo Creek, which carried a north woods theme. operated at thelocation for nearly two decades and while under the ownership of the company that owned Longhorn Steakhouse was a top sales performer..

Longhorn was later sold to Olive Garden owner Darden, with Bugaboo sold to other owners. The Christiana Bugaboo, known for its animatronic moose that helped the family trade, was one of the last to close.