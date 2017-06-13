Law firm opening Legal Grounds cafe in Elsmere

A law firm in Elsmere is opening a cafe at its offices.

According to the announcement, “At first blush, it seemed like an off the wall idea: a local law firm opening a coffee shop to service the firm’s clients and the Elsmere community. But on further thought, the idea made a lot of sense to the firm’s founding partners, Eric M. Doroshow and Robert Pasquale, who have been together 40 years.”

“We love our clients, we love being in Elsmere, and we love our coffee. So, it was ultimately logical for us.” Doroshow stated.

And with that, the idea behind The Legal Grounds Cafe presented by the Law Offices of Doroshow, Pasquale, Krawitz and Bhaya was born. Their grand opening is set for June 21 at 10 a.m. at 1208 Kirkwood Highway, Elsmere.

The coffee shop will serve coffee and food and offer both indoor and outdoor seating at a location is under the firm’s clock tower office in Elsmere. The menu will feature legal- themed selections, such as “Hot Bench Espresso” and “All Rise Muffins”.

“It was a lot of fun for us to build”, states Pasquale. “We’ve hired a great crew who will help guide us through our first days. And now we’re about to see whether it’s harder to play barista and mini restaurateur than it is to play lawyer.”

Doroshow, Pasquale, Krawitz and Bhaya has seven offices in all three counties in Delaware.