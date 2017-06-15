Hibbert wins Navient Leadership Award

Jack and Ross, left.

Ross Hibbert, senior director of business transformation at Navient,received the company’s quarterly Navigator Leadership Award for exemplifying Navient’s values and leadership competencies.

Hibbert, who has been with Navient for seven years, is recognized for leading his team to deliver a multitude of innovative technical solutions that benefit millions of customers.

Jack Remondi, CEO, presented Hibbert with the award, which recognizes one employee who demonstrates Navient’s core values: customer-centricity, proactivity, leadership, stability, integrity, and innovation.

When asked about the advice he would give to employees in the workplace, Hibbert stressed the importance of listening.

“Keep an open mind when listening,” he says. “Some of the best improvements we’ve implemented have come from bringing multiple ideas together.”

Hibbert’s application development team is responsible for creating over three dozen automated solutions that help meet customer needs quickly.

