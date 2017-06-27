Dianastasis, Siegfried to be inducted into Business Leaders Hall of Fame

The Leadership Council of Junior Achievement of Delaware today announced the nomination of two new inductees into the Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame.

Recognized for their influence on the economic and workforce development of the region, strategic management and entrepreneurial accomplishments, the selected inductees join the illustrious ranks of nearly 60 earlier Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame laureates.

Ernest J. Dianastasis, of the Precisionists and former CAI leader, is a past Hall of Fame chairman who will be inducted at the ceremony at Wilmington Country Club on October 4, 2017.

Rob Siegfried of The Siegfried Group is a former member of the Junior Achievement of Delaware board of directors who will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame that evening.

The Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame was created in 1990 to honor influential Delaware area business leaders who epitomize the successful adult role models Junior Achievement provides for students every day.

Junior Achievement of Delaware serves more than 16,000 students in the State of Delaware, and in nearby Cecil and Salem Counties. In total, JA Worldwide serves over 10 million students in 120 countries around the globe.