CSC cuts ribbon on new headquarters in Little Falls

Locally founded CSC Tuesday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling its new global headquarters west of Wilmington.

“We are committed to Delaware, we are committed to attracting and hiring talented people, and we are committed to delivering better ways of doing business,” says Jackie Smetana, vice president of Operations at CSC. “Delaware is our home, and we look forward to continued growth here and globally in each of our businesses.”

The new headquarters is a 148,000-square-foot facility that sits on nearly 40 acres in Wilmington at the corner of Lancaster Pike (Route 48) and Centerville Road in the rolling hills of the Little Falls area.

The main headquarters houses CSC’s chief executives, Marketing, Finance, Operations, Legal, Human Resources, Account Management, Fulfillment, IT, and Technology Solutions groups.

Features of the building include:

Varied, flexible workspace options, including sit-stand desks, ergonomic chairs, semi-enclosed work pods, open collaboration zones, outdoor seating, and more

Under-floor air system with automated shades and noise cancellation system

Enhanced and outdoor Wi-Fi for extended mobility options

Dining, celebration, and social spaces—including a multi-level cafeteria with healthy food options, a pizza oven, a salad bar, and grab-and-go options

Fully equipped fitness center and exercise room

A green roof, several sun decks, and four-acre meadow with 1.4 miles of walking trail.

CSC also purchased the Marvel Building, named for co-founder Josiah P. Marvel, across the street from the headquarters at 2801 Centerville Road, which is home to the sales teams and the Digital Brand Services division.

CSC employees had been housed in various sites in the area west of Wilmington.

. “Our vision was to create a signature, best-in-class, global headquarters campus that will serve CSC for at least the next 20 years,” says headquarters project leader, Scott Malfitano. “We have worked to incorporate ‘green’ elements and preserve open space while also focusing on the health and happiness of our employees—our most important asset—and we think we’ve achieved that. This is an accomplishment we hope our people, the community, and the state can be proud of.”

The announcement of the new headquarters follows CSC’s recent major rebranding. CSC launched a new brand and visual identity that is reflected throughout the new space.

CSC provides business legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. The company was founded in Wilmington by Marvel and Christopher Ward and remains under the ownership of the Ward family.

Another CSC, Computer Sciences Corp., is now part of HP. That CSC also has operations in northern Delaware.

Construction affiliatesfor the project were: Aegis Property Group, Philadelphia; Jonathan Alderson Landscape Architects, Inc., Wayne PA; NORR engineering and architecture; Trefoil Properties, LP; and Wohlsen Construction.