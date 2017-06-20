Coastal Zone redevelopment bill passes House

Despite strong opposition from some elements of the environmental community, legislation that would allow redevelopment in a small portion of the Coastal Zone passed the Delaware House by a comfortable margin.

The measure, which had sponsors from both parties, passed 34-7.

Backers of the measure said the Coastal Zone Act was limiting or thwarting the redevelopment of industrial brownfield sites areas that could never be used for any other purpose.

The Coastal Zone Act remained largely unchanged for nearly half a century and at the time halted development of a Shell refinery.

In the past couple of decades, Delaware has been struggling with the loss of blue collar jobs as chemical and auto plants shut down.

Along the way, there have been complaints that the act simply added another layer of permits and discouraged companies from looking at sites in the state.

The act allows the Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to “issue a conversion permit entitling the owner, operator, or prospective purchaser of an existing heavy industry use site operate an alternative or additional heavy industry use at a heavy industry use site.”

Liquefied natural gas terminals a basic steel mill or oil refinery are not allowed.

Also, all conversion permit applications under this Act are subject to a public hearing.

A half a dozen amendments were made to the bill that included issues, such as environmental liability. One amendment further refined the definition of bulk transfers of materials to avoid the use of “pass-through” facilities that could, in effect, serve as terminals.

Some opponents claimed the bill would cripple the Coastal Zone Act while others suggested that the legislation was being considered in an overly hasty manner and needed more input from the public.

Click here for further information that includes a link to those who voted for and against the bill.

The measure now goes to the Senate.