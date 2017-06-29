Coastal Zone legislation passes by 18-2 margin

The Delaware State Senate voted 18-2 to make changes in the Coastal Zone Act that will allow redevelopment, primarily in a small area of brownfield sites.

The Senate approved the bill byan 18 to 2 vote with one Senator not voting. House Bill 190 will modernize Delaware’s Coastal Zone Act, allowing 14 sites that have seen industrial activity to be redeveloped. The 14 sites represent less than two percent of the total acreage contained in the Coastal Zone. The bill now heads to the Governor for his signature.

Rich Heffron, State Chamber President, stated, “Delaware took a significant step forward to reestablish the state as a manufacturing hub. Passing HB 190 creates an opportunity for companies to retool currently abandoned manufacturing sites leading to job creation and economic growth.”

The bill was fiercely opposed by some elements of the environmental community.

One criticism came in the transfer of materials. Provisions within the Coastal Zone Act even barred the transfer of food-based products that if spilled would have little or no impact on the environment.

Backers of the bill also noted that a tiny portion of the former Sunoco refinery site, which is currently under redevelopment, was not being marketed, due to the barriers presented by the nearly 40-year-old act that was designed to halt development of a Shell refinery on the coast.

There has also been speculataion that a major redevelopment project in Claymont at the former Evraz mill could be limited or thwarted by the act that came about before the current state and federal environmental regulations were put in place.

Moderate elements of the environmental community suggested a slowdown in passing the bill so more hearings could be held.