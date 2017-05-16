RedBull leases 15,000 sq. ft. in Seaford

Red Bull, the global energy drink will open a distribution hub in Seaford.

Devreco, LLC, a locally owned and operated development company, assisted Red Bull by acquiring 105 Park Avenue, a 36,000 Square Foot warehouse in Seaford’s Industrial Park. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Red Bull, unlike many food and beverage companies, operates its own distribution system.

Devreco is renovating a large portion of the building into an office/warehouse.

“We facilitated the Red Bull RFP process, negotiated the lease and designs for 15,000 square feet and took care of attaining all required permitting and approvals,” said Chris Gilkerson, principal of Devreco. “We are now in the construction phase of the project and renovating the space to include a modern office fit-out, full tenant separation walls and an additional drive-in door for the warehouse portion of their space.”

“This property has not been heavily occupied for quite some time,” said Dolores Slatcher, Seaford city manager. “We are excited for the redevelopment of the property and the new tenant that will bring new jobs to the city.”

Crystal Water is also a tenant at 105 Park Avenue, occupying 12,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space. A total of 9,000 square feet remains vacant and available for lease to prospective users.

Further information is available from Brad Gillis at (410) 543-5115, Brad@Devreco.com.

In addition to the Devreco team of Brad Gillis, Chris Gilkerson, and Joey Gilkerson, senior advisors John McClellan and Tom Knopp of SVN – Miller Commercial Real Estate worked with Ernie Felici of Cushman & Wakefield, a Chicago based commercial real estate brokerage firm to bring RedBull to Seaford.