Kalmar Nyckel to sail from New Castle this summer

For the first time in more than 10 years, the Kalmar Nyckel will offer public sails departing from New Castle.

The talls ship will conduct 10 sails from the port.

The addition of old New Castle to the ship’s sail schedule keeps her in the first state for the entire Summer season, rotating between theKalmar NyckelShipyard in Wilmington, The Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal in Lewes, and now Battery Park’s newly opened Public Dock.

This comes on the heels of an expanded maintenance schedule that will limit the sailing season, with public sails beginning on July 28th.

She will make her first trip to New Castle August 19thand 20thfor four total sails, and return for six more over Labor Day weekend.

Kalmar Nyckelis a re-creation of the Dutch-built armed merchant ship that brought Swedish settlers to North America in the 1600s, establishing what would later become modern-day Wilmington. Captain was Peter Minuit, best known for his purchase of Manhattan island from the Native Americans.

In addition to guided tours of the ship, passengers of “day sails” are afforded the option to work alongside the crew, hauling lines and raising sails, as well as simply enjoy the views.

Kalmar Nyckelis available for charter cruises for private outings such as corporate events and team building exercises. Charter events have a maximum of 49 passengers.

For tickets and more information about specific times and events, visitwww.kalmarnyckel.orgor contact the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation office at (302) 429-7447.

Online tickets can be purchased by visitingwww.kalmarnyckel.org/BookASail.asp. Historic New Castle sails are two-and-a-half hours in duration, and cost $60 for adults and $40 for children.